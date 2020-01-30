iPipeline and Protection Guru partner for product comparison

Service allows advisers to compare additional product services based on 'quality and price’

Users of iPipeline's SolutionBuilder service will be able to compare additional services, such as GP access, counselling and fracture cover and second medical opinion, for up to five policies at a time while talking to a client.

The new functionality, which can compare at a total of 10 product features at a time using Protection Guru data analysis, will allow advisers to create a downloadable and printable ‘product features report' that presents findings based on quality rather than price.

The service can be used for income protection, level term life insurance, decreasing term life insurance, critical illness cover and business protection products, and it is available for joint lives on a single benefit basis.

The products features compared are based on the most frequently selected features according to Protection Guru data.

Aviva, Legal & General and Royal London also supported the development of the new tool.

'Simple'

Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, said: "As consumers we are increasingly bombarded with choices. While this is generally positive, it can make life more complicated as it can be hard to know how to make the right purchase. We are seeing this in the protection world with the plethora of different features available with each product. Up to now, it has been a chore for advisers to compare and document, on a like for like basis the quality of each product feature."

He added: "Our new product features report allows advisers to compare product features on quality as well as price at the right moment in their journey. Our aim is to make the process simple for advisers and to help their clients get the best possible outcome."

Ian McKenna, Protection Guru founder, said: "Since the introduction of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) in October 2018, anyone offering life insurance, both advised and non-advised, has had a regulatory obligation to consider the overall suitability of protection products rather than just give a price comparison. Since the implementation of the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) in December, responsibility for addressing this requirement now falls to any person covered under SM&CR.

"Not only does the new iPipeline service provide a single solution that addresses suitability considering price and quality, but it is also the only such service to include an independent panel of medical practitioners as part of the process for critical illness cover."

'Overdue'

Paul Shearman, mortgage & protection proposition director, Openwork, said: "The introduction of comparing product features alongside price in one place is an exciting addition to the protection conversation. The range of benefits included within products are ever broader as providers seek to differentiate their products, but individual benefits are often overlooked or misunderstood. The comparison of the features along with price is long overdue in the market and I believe will be a massive help to advisers in determining the right solution for their clients. I am convinced it will be well received by advisers."

Protection Guru is a division of Finance Technology Research Centre (FTRC).