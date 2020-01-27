Seventh protection provider signs signposting agreement

Access to insurance manifesto announced by BIBA at the Houses of Parliament last week

Last week we reported that the protection industry had united to create a signposting to specialists system to improve access to insurance for people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities.

Following the addition of Holloway Friendly, the number of protection providers who have signed the agreement has reached seven, alongside two reinsurers.

Other insurers involved include Scottish Widows, Legal & General, Zurich, Vitality, Aegon and Royal London. Swiss Re and Scor Re have also signed the agreement.

Holloway Friendly becomes to first friendly society to commit to the scheme, which was announced as part of the British Insurance Broker Association's (BIBA) 2020 Access manifesto last week.

Stuart Tragheim, CEO, of Holloway Friendly said: "We know that more people need access to income protection and yet it still seems out of reach to people who need it the most. We're delighted to be signing up to this agreement, it aligns so closely to our vision as a mutual society and we want to be part of the driving force to make these positive steps in the protection market."

Cabinet Office disability champion for the insurance industry, Johnny Timpson, said he expects British Friendly, Aviva and Canada Life to join at some point too.

'Doing the right thing'

Timpson said: "With this year being the 10th anniversary of the Equalities Act and 25th of the Disability Discrimination Act, plus the new government's commitment to improving inclusion and delivering a new disability strategy by the end of the year, it is important that we strive as an industry and profession to make insurance and careers in insurance, particularly individual and workplace protection, as accessible as possible, especially for people with disabilities and health conditions."

He added that recent regulatory directives, such as Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), MIFID, SMCR and recent FCA final guidance on general insurance and pure protection distribution, all have "acting in your customers' best interests" at their core. "It makes collaborating with and/or signposting to protection specialist protection advisers a sensible, pragmatic and cost effective solution to meeting the individual, business and workplace protection needs of clients," he said.