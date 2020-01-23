iPipeline: Protection sales grow almost 70% during Q4

50% income protection (IP) sales increase and 48% rise in new multi-benefit business

iPipeline has reported a 69% increase, year-on-year, in new UK protection business during Q4 2019.

The company witnessed a 50% year-on-year increase in income protection (IP) sales and a 48% rise in the volume of multi-benefit new business. In addition to increased volume, the amount of cover written during Q4 grew, with average premiums for policy applications up 5% year-on-year.

Roy McLoughlin, associate director at Cavendish Ware and co-chair of the IPTF, said: "A new decade and already great news for IP. 2020 certainly feels in a better place than 2010 for protection and nowhere is this positivity more felt than in IP. It feels like the advisory community is awakening from its ambiguous relationship with IP and putting it at its rightful heart of all protection planning. It's important we all make efforts to amplify this message and these figures indicate this is occurring."

During 2019, overall, mortgage brokers outperformed independent financial advisers (IFAs) in the level of IP new business sold, however, the latest results reveal that IFAs and wealth advisers increased their IP business by 47% and 71% respectively. Sales through mortgage brokers rose by 54% during this period.

Ian Teague, UK group managing director at iPipeline, added: "While the past 12 months have seen mortgage brokers taking the lead in selling income protection, it's great that IFAs are starting to close the gap. We are also delighted more women and younger people have been buying protection products. The industry needs to build on this in 2020 and continue to focus on encouraging underserved markets to engage with protection by developing new and more personalised products and by using technology solutions to improve customer outcomes."

Gender and age

The data also showed that the percentage of women purchasing term life cover remained level at 47% during 2019, while the proportion of women applying for IP grew from 38% at the beginning of 2018 to 41% by the end of 2019.

Over the same period, people aged between 25 and 44 accounted for a growing number of protection sales, with this demographic comprising 63.3% of total sales volume in 2019, up from 59% the year before.

According to the technology firm, 30% of its protection policies were enabled by its SSG Digital Platform. The platform is used by providers such as Aviva, Foresters Financial, The Exeter and Zurich.