LV= partners with Maggie's cancer charity

LV= teams have been given specialist training and partnership to offer support to claimants

LV= has teamed up with Maggie's cancer charity to provide practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

Maggie's has 24 centres across the UK and offers support groups, benefits and nutrition advice, as well as relaxation and exercise sessions.

"Working with Maggie's will reassure advisers that we can provide their clients with care, compassion and practical support," said Debbie Kennedy, director of protection at LV=. "Cancer creates complex issues and that's why we're working in partnership with Maggie's. They offer emotional, social and practical help for people living with cancer, as well as their family and friends.

"Working with Maggie's means we can deliver more support to customers, spot those who are particularly vulnerable and help us talk to financial advisers about the best ways to discuss cancer with their clients."

According to LV= claims stats, cancer accounts for 58% of critical illness, 24% of income protection claims, 42% of life and 60% of all children's claims.

Katie Tait, director of communications at Maggie's, added: "We're so delighted to be working with LV= and that they have understood the importance of offering emotional and practical support to their customers. LV='s commitment to supporting their customers through difficult times, combined with Maggie's expertise, will ensure that our partnership has a great impact on the lives of people with cancer and their families."