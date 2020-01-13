Rose St Louis joins KPMG as insurance director

Last October Rose St Louis left her role as head of strategic partnerships at Zurich

Today she starts a new position, at KPMG, as insurance director.

With 20 years of experience, St Louis started at Zurich in 2015 and has worked in a range of roles at asset managers, intermediaries, brokers and insurers, and including as a financial adviser.

Two years in a row she won the award for Woman of the Year - Protection at the Women in Financial Advice Awards and she helped set up the Women In Protection Network alongside founder Emma Thomson.

"2019 was the most exciting and successful year of my career to date and I'm looking forward to building on that at KPMG," said St Louis. "My experience across the insurance value chain, from adviser to provider, allows me to recognise the problems faced by different organisations within each sector and how these differ from, and impact on, one another. This knowledge will allow me to bring real value to this role. I'm also looking forward to building on my understanding of the general insurance market, and continuing the effort towards making our industry more inclusive for both our customers and people within the profession."

St Louis will report to Simon Ranger, head of insurance at KPMG, whose team delivers services to insurance clients ranging from risk and regulatory advice, controls assurance through to capital market transaction support.

Ranger added: "Rose is a passionate self-starter, demonstrated by her leadership in the industry and successful advocacy of diversity and inclusion. We aim to bring the best talent to our clients and hiring Rose is an example of that principle in action. She combines practical insights into what our clients are struggling with day-to-day with an ability to understand and articulate what change needs to happen to make firms fit for the next decade. Rose's relentless focus on the end customer means she has an unfaltering vision of how the entire sector should operate."