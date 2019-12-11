DeadHappy 'suicide' advert banned

Advertising watchdog rules against paid-for social media post advertising life insurance

The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) has banned the use of an advert from direct-to-consumer (D2C) life insurance provider DeadHappy because it was deemed to be "trivialising suicide".

The sponsored Facebook post for the online brand depicted a man leaning his head against the wall alongside the words ‘life insurance to die for'.

The ASA ordered DeadHappy to stop using the ad after a viewer complained that it alluded to depression and suicide.

"We considered that, by trivialising the issue of suicide and alluding to it to promote life insurance, the ad was likely to cause serious offence to some people, including those who had been personally affected by suicide, and was irresponsible," the ASA said.

The life insurer, however, argued the image showed a man banging his head in frustration because of the difficulty of obtaining life insurance, as part of a wider campaign it said focused on the bizarre and absurd.

DeadHappy co-founder Phil Zeidler said: "We feel that the ASA's ruling is their misunderstanding of our ad.

"We are trying hard to get people thinking about and planning for their death, and having protection in place for the people they love most. This ruling could easily shut those conversations down."

Meanwhile, Chris O'Sullivan from the Mental Health Foundation, welcomed the ASA decision. He said: "In this case, the choice of visual image is unfortunate at best," he said. "It seems to refer to mental ill health and suicide, even if this wasn't the advertiser's intention.

"The business concerned has chosen to use deliberately provocative language and imagery in its marketing, fitting with the need to disrupt the market - but this is a step too far."