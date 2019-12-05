VitalityLife enhances dementia and later life cover

‘Dementia and FrailCare Cover Plus’ (DFCC+) has increased cover and SuperCarers added

A year ago VitalityLife launched its ‘Dementia and FrailCare Cover' as an additional option for people taking it out serious illness cover (SIC) with ‘Optimisers'.

Aimed at protecting people against the rising cost of social care, the policy provides members with protection for a range of degenerative later life illness after the initial expiry of SIC.

DFCC+, an enhanced version of the policy, has been introduced to offer a greater amount to cover the cost of dementia and Alzeimer's or Parkinson's disease, as well as a stroke or general frailty.

Following the same design as DFCC, in return for an additional premium payable from the start of the plan, it offers a greater level of cover by allowing up to 100% of remaining SIC to be converted into DFCC following the end of the SIC policy and 10% of remaining life cover converted into funeral cover.

According to Vitality, more than two thirds of eligible policies have opted to add DFCC to their SIC from its introduction last year.

Vitality has also added SuperCarers to provide care support services to members.

Announced last week, the partnership will see SuperCarers offer experts to assist with booking care services, vetting providers and matching people with local options.

All health, life and invest customers will also receive a discount of 20% off the first £1,000 of ongoing care booked via SuperCarers, rising to 20% off the first £3,000 of care for all Life members with Later Life Options (DFCC and DFCC+).

Deepak Jobanputra, managing director, VitalityLife said: "Sadly, the fact remains that more people are living with dementia than ever before. Added to this, the costs of care can be substantial, with a dementia sufferer receiving little or no financial support from the state.

"Through our Later Life Options and SuperCarers partnership we have developed a truly holistic approach to later life care. Not only do we provide members with financial benefits that help pay toward care costs if they suffer from later life conditions or frailty, we're also giving them support in the immediate-to-short term for their loved ones, through access to the right information and advice connecting them with a suitable carer and give them discounted access to the care support they need."