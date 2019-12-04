FTRC research reveals 'adviser preferences'

More helped needed for non-protection specialists and three key areas of friction outlined

Insurers should be integrating with practice management and cash flow planning tools used by wealth advisers, FTRC's research into adviser preferences has revealed.

The study also highlights that life insurers need to do more to support advisers who are not protection specialists. These would include wealth advisers, financial planners and mortgage advisers.

Friction

The research also outlined three key areas of friction between insurers and advisers.

Many insurers do not provide enough in-force policy information or functionality to make changes within their extranets or adviser's core operating systems. This results in advisers resorting to calling insurers directly whenever they need information or want to make a change.

Advisers are confused by a lack of consistency across providers, especially with regard to where signatures for trusts are concerned.

They also feel that they are not adequately kept up to date by insurers, especially regarding claims processing. In particular, if their client makes a claim.

‘Call to action'

"Many of the issues highlighted in this report have been a concern for advisers for many years and the conclusions should act as a call to action for insurers," said FTRC director Ian McKenna. "Of particular note is that all advisers want insurers to be more proactive in keeping them informed across all processes. It is currently felt that the information they are provided with via tracking services and extranets is not sufficient, if available at all, and often advisers can be left embarrassed as they are not aware of key information when speaking to their clients.

"A particular priority for insurers should be integrating with the practice management and cash flow planning tools that are core to so many wealth advisers' operational processes. If insurers don't start communicating with the systems that advisers use at the heart of their businesses this will considerably constrain the ability to address the protection gap."

Jon Dear, chief operating officer, protection division of AFH Wealth Management, added: "The protection industry does a lot of things well, however as this report highlights there are a number of areas where their processes and systems could be improved to better support adviser firms of all shapes and sizes. For a wealth firm such as ourselves, we receive a lot data electronically from investment providers, however this is not replicated from protection providers on in-force policies, and as a result protection is far less visible for both advisers and their clients."

The detailed independent analysis was conducted via one-to-one interviews with key stakeholders from firms falling into six different categories - protection specialists, mortgage specialists, holistic financial advisers, wealth managers, networks and niche advisory firms.