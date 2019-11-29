Virgin Pulse expands wellbeing offering

Lifestyle coaching, health risk assessments andrewards enhancements with integrated EAP

Richard Branson's employee health and wellbeing provider Virgin Pulse has expanded its global reach and enhanced its offering with a range of additions and upgrades.

The announcement follows its partnership with employee support service (EAP) provider Workplace Options.

Virgin Pulse members now have access to wellness and lifestyle coaching, which includes weight management, nutrition, tobacco cessation, physical activity and stress management.

The software's reach, as a result, will touch members in more than 190 nations, in local languages for each country.

A multi-lingual employee assistance programme (EAP) is also available to its global members.

"We have members in nearly every country in the world," said David Osborne, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "Our ability to engage them in their language and in culturally relevant ways, is the key to helping them build and sustain healthy lifestyles and prevent chronic conditions. At Virgin Pulse, we have been intentional in designing a health and wellbeing platform and experience that is purpose-built to engage people."

He added that nearly 70% of its members engage with the Virgin Pulse platform at least 21 days every month.

Virgin Pulse has also launched a global health risk assessment (HRA) with NCQA-certified content alongside Virgin Pulse Journeys, a behaviour change framework which encourages healthier habits.

Its global rewards structure has also been enhanced to include additional currencies and the ability for clients to launch country-specifc stores with tailored goods.

As well as enhanced rewards options through OC Tanner and Tango gift cards and platform support improvements, Virgin Pulse literacy content topics, available in 20 languages, have been expanded to include diversity and sustainability.

Virgin Pulse GO, a biannual event designed as a turnkey solution to help organisations install wellbeing into their workplace culture, has also been launched.

Virgin Pulse members also get access to integrated programmes from the likes of Kaia Health, Lifespeak, Allen Carr and GymPass.