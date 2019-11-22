Vitality's American Express cashback card explained

UK’s first credit card which rewards card members for being physically active

Earlier this week we reported that Vitality had added a host of rewards partners, including Waitrose, Virgin Atlantic and Caffé Nero.

Of these, the most headline-grabbing was the launch of a Vitality American Express credit card which rewards cardholders for being physically active.

The card has no annual fee and is open to applications for existing Vitality members with an eligible health or life plan.

Cardholders get 1% cashback if they spend more than £3,000 and they can earn up to 3% per month if they spend over £5000 in a year and earn 160+ Vitality active points each month.

To earn points, Vitality members track their activity on a compatible device which syncs with their Vitality app. Members earn points for activities such as completing 7,000 steps a day, visiting the gym or taking part in a run.

The credit card does, however, come with an estimated 36.7% APR variable, based on no annual fee, which includes the £6 monthly fee paid for the Vitality Programme. Assumed credit limit is £1,200 and there is a purchase rate of 22.9% variable.

Cardholders also get access to American Express Experiences, offering music, film and theatre tickets before they go on sale; 24/7 Global Assist phone service for those travelling and travel accident insurance on public transport when purchasing a ticket on the card.

Stacey Sterbenz, vice president, marketing at American Express, said: "We're excited to launch this innovative new cashback credit card which rewards savvy, health conscious cardmembers for making positive changes to their wellbeing. Our partnership with Vitality is an important example of how we're backing customers with rewards and benefits that enhance their lifestyles."

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality, added: "Health and wellbeing sit at the very core of our business, and time and time again we have seen the power of incentives in driving positive behaviour change around physical activity and making people healthier.

"Working with American Express we are delighted to be introducing this credit card that uses this behavioural economic model and fuses it together with a person's everyday spending, directly providing additional cashback linked to how active they are."