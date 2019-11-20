Vitality adds rewards including American Express

Other brand partners added include Waitrose, Virgin Atlantic, Expedia and Caffé Nero

It's been quite a week for Vitality. Yesterday, it announced its new ‘Cancer Booster' product - a £570 a month benefit - for VitalityLife and VitalityHealth customers alongside a raft of serious illness cover changes, for which Alan Lakey provided some CIExpert analysis.

VitalityHealth also launched Vitality @ Work, a healthcare benefit aimed at employees unable to afford full private medical insurance (PMI) for their employees.

Today, the life and health insurer has announced a range of new benefits partners as part of its ‘Vitality Pink' package for members.

It has added a Vitality American Express credit card - to provide cashback rewards - as well as a Waitrose Healthy Food Benefit, travel rewards with Virgin Atlantic and Expedia, and coffee rewards with Café Nero.

Brought in to enhance the Vitality programme as part of its ‘shared value' approach to insurance, which encourages healthy behaviour through offering incentives and rewards, the announcement comes two weeks after the insurer announced the findings of its RAND study into the economic impact of active lifestyles. It also launched the first ever Vitality Running World Cup.

Neville Koopowitz, CEO at Vitality, said: "Working with American Express, Waitrose & Partners and all our other new partners, we are further embedding this behavioural economic model, driving and incentivising people to be more active.

"When members engage with the Vitality Programme, they benefit from better health, whilst at the same time society benefits from having a healthier population and the increased productivity that aligns with this. Our strategy of offering richer benefits to those members who hold multiple Vitality products, means we can deliver even more value to those who are physically active, and further deepens our conviction in the social purpose of the Vitality model to positively change society."