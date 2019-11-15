Watch video highlights from Women In Protection Awards
The HAC, London
Winners interviews and footage from event celebrating the leading industry females
Our first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network (WIP), was an absolute blast on Tuesday night.
Read the full list of winners and about highlights from the night
At the HAC London, COVER editor Adam Saville was joined on stage by one of the WIP founders Rose St Louis to give out awards in front of a packed out audience in the glamourous surrounds of the HAC, London.
We captured the some of the night's finest moments and caught up with some of the award winners and other key industry members in the video below...
Further reading
More on Individual Protection
Tom Baigrie: Closed book insurers mean well too
'Our past has been rife with some very poor intermediary practice'
How to protect an increasingly agile workforce
‘Employment is changing at a rapid pace’
Mark Till: Promoting authenticity in the workplace
‘Making sure everyone, no matter who they are, can achieve their potential’
Women in Protection Awards: All winners revealed!
At The HAC, London
The Exeter joins The PDG 'Claims Charter'
Following 'digital transformation'