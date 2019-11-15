Watch video highlights from Women In Protection Awards

Winners interviews and footage from event celebrating the leading industry females

Our first ever COVER Women in Protection Awards, in association with the Women in Protection Network (WIP), was an absolute blast on Tuesday night.

Read the full list of winners and about highlights from the night

At the HAC London, COVER editor Adam Saville was joined on stage by one of the WIP founders Rose St Louis to give out awards in front of a packed out audience in the glamourous surrounds of the HAC, London.

We captured the some of the night's finest moments and caught up with some of the award winners and other key industry members in the video below...