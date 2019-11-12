The Exeter joins The PDG 'Claims Charter'

The implementation of iPipeline’s AlphaTrust means insurer meets requirements

The Exeter has joined the Protection Distributors Group (PDG) Claims Charter, following the announcement of its pilot with iPipeline's digital claims solution AlphaTrust.

The programme means that The Exeter's income protection (IP) members will have the option to submit their claim form and provide supporting information via an online platform.

Launched in 2018 to improve outcomes for claimants, the PDG Claims Charter outlines a set of standard practices to focus on delivering a positive claims experience for customers.

The Charter requires companies to have a dedicated claims teams and to proactively update customers every two weeks with regards to the status of their claim. Queries must be responded to by the end of the next working day and claims must be supported by digital documentation to efficiently assess claims.

The Exeter's AlphaTrust pilot will run into 2020.

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer at The Exeter, said: "The Exeter strives to deliver positive customer outcomes, and the claims process (the ‘shop window' of insurance) is the most important area to deliver excellence for customers.

"We're the first insurer in the UK to pilot iPipeline's AlphaTrust technology, which we are confident will transform the claims process. Our customers want fast, efficient digital solutions, and the iPipeline technology will help us to deliver this for The Exeter's customers.

"Our new claims system provides a better process for both intermediaries and clients, saving time and removing paperwork.

Alan Knowles, chair of The Protection Distributors Group, added: "The Exeter is leading the way and putting claims at the heart of its business. The claims process needs to be straight forward and accessible for customers. The Exeter is now among those insurers that are fully compliant with The Protection Distributors Group ‘Claims Charter' and we hope to see more insurers follow."