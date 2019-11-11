Air Group launches online care resource

Air Later Life Academy to offer online toolkit to answer care-related questions

Air Group's training academy for later life and mortgage advisers has launched Care Box, an online resource for financial advisers created by independent UK long-term care specialist My Care Consultant (MCC).

Members of both Air Later Life and Air Mortgage Club are now able to subscribe to a sales toolkit, which offers guides and tools that advisers can share with clients.

Care Box is designed to answer questions such as: How is income and capital treated in the Local Authority's means test? What funding options are available for those paying for self-funders? What is the current rate of Attendance Allowance? How does NHS Continuing Health Care work and how can clients challenge a decision? What support is there for those who have loved ones with dementia?

Non-regulated and regulated care advice

Gary Little, commercial director of Air Group, said: "The UK's care system is undeniably complex and constantly changing, and while our academy and mortgage Club members might not be specialist advisers in this area, the likelihood is they will be asked general questions by clients on a whole range of care-related topics. This is why we are working with Care Box to ensure that those advisers who wish to expand their knowledge, or indeed are looking at potential opportunities in the care market, can use the vast range of resources available online in order to support their learning. The team at My Care Consultant, who are behind Care Box, have unparalleled expertise in this market and we couldn't wish to work with a better operation in this space. We are looking forward to helping them develop this new proposition and to helping our members access, what is, an incredible resource."

Jacqueline Berry, founding director of My Care Consultant & Care Box, added: "My Care Consultant (MCC) helps consumers navigate the complex social and health care systems that operate across the UK. We also help financial advisers deliver comprehensive care propositions to their clients. To this end we built Care Box Online to provide support to advisers on both non-regulated and regulated care advice, whether they provide care advice in-house or outsource to a specialist like MCC. We are proud to be an ambassador of Air, and we are delighted that they have chosen to work with us in this way as we believe the partnership will provide valuable support to advisers and firms in this important, growing market."

Additionally, Air Group will allocate reward points, as part of its Air Rewards scheme, to every member taking out either a monthly or annual subscription. Advisers can then exchange these points for cash or donate to charity.