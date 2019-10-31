Harley Street to offer brain stimulation treatment

Flow headset and app to treat depression available at London clinics

We reported that Flow, a BSI-certified headset and therapy app, had launched in the UK earlier this year.

Since becoming available to buy privately, and while conversations regarding NHS prescription distribution are ongoing, Flow Neuroscience's headset and app is now being offered at private therapy clinics on Harley Street, including The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, as an add-on treatment for depression.

Randomised controlled trials by the New England Journal of Medicine and the British Journal of Psychiatry showed that the Flow headset can match the postive impact of antidepressants but with fewer and less-severe side effects.

The Flow headset uses transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to activate neurons in the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex to rebalance cognitive and emotional activity.

Integration

Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and clinical director at The Chelsea Psychology Clinic, said: "We pride ourselves on treating mental health conditions in an integrated, therapeutic approach. With Flow's brain stimulation headset our highly respected experts now have a new tool to treat depression and help patients overcome their mental health challenges."

Daniel Mansson, clinical psychologist and CEO of Flow, added: "Integrating the Flow brain stimulation headset with the standard practice of treating mental health is of great benefit to the patient but also to the clinician who can now provide an effective and accessible option for the treatment of depression. We're starting talks with the NHS to have our headset available on prescription."

The Flow brain simulation headset, which can be used at home, is £399 and the corresponding app, which is free for iOS and Android, engages users with daily chat conversations and offers self-help techniques, mood tracking, curated videos, meditation and medical exercises.