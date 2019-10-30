FTRC awards 10 gold CI quality ratings

23 critical illness (CI) propositions from 13 protection providers rated

The Financial Technology Research Centre (FTRC) has awarded a record 10 gold ratings to seven providers across 23 CI product propositions this year.

Its critical illness quality ratings, decided by a panel of independent medical practitioners, are decided by benchmarking key features, such as pay-out amount as well as adult and children definition wordings.

Claims processes are also reviewed, as are added value services.

Gold ratings have been awarded to AIG CiC Start, AIG Your Plan, Aviva Upgraded, Guardian, Guardian Combined Life & CI, Legal & General Cix, Royal London Enhanced, Vitality Comprehensive SIC with booster, Vitality Primary SIC without booster and Zurich Select.

Aegon, Aviva Upgraded (no child upgrade), Canada Life, HSBC Plus, LV=, Old Mutual Wealth, Royal London and Scottish Widows all received silver ratings.

Bronze ratings went to AIG Key 2, Aviva, HSBC Life, Legal & General and Zurich Core.

Benchmarking

Adam Higgs, head of research adviser services at FTRC said: "It's great to see the number of CI product propositions achieving a gold rating this year as providers respond to significant changes and advancements in the market. A key differential to other comparison tools is the inclusion and specialist feedback from our panel of independent practicing medical practitioners. The benchmarking of each insurers' definitions and establishing the likelihood of an adviser's client being able to make a claim is a hugely valued resource by advisers."

Rob Harvey, Head of Protection Advice at IFA Drewberry added: "The industry is increasingly competitive, particularly with many providers improving their CI propositions to stand out in what's a fairly crowded marketplace. So having a well-respected body such as FTRC with their panel of medical experts providing a ranking of providers by the strength of their claims strategy, as well as their product features and overall propositions, is proving to be essential. Their services help to keep advisers up to date with developments, which in turn helps improve client outcomes."