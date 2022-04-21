ProtectX6: Distributors must be a part of product development

In the ProtectX6 panel session, speakers Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, and DeadHappy co-founder Phil Zeidler examined the increasing need to involve distribution channels within the insurance network to help expand the industry. Both speakers acknowledged that while each of the event's speaker presentations were interesting, they negated to bring up new themes, feeding into the point that the industry has been in a "rut" for the past decade or longer. "Why are we struggling?"...