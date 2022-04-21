ProtectX6: Distributors must be a part of product development

‘Changing the status quo has proved very difficult’

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 2 min read
ProtectX6: Distributors must be a part of product development

Protection distributors need to have more involvement with the development of new products to help drive innovation, according to ProtectX6 panel speakers.

In the ProtectX6 panel session, speakers Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, and DeadHappy co-founder Phil Zeidler examined the increasing need to involve distribution channels within the insurance network to help expand the industry. Both speakers acknowledged that while each of the event's speaker presentations were interesting, they negated to bring up new themes, feeding into the point that the industry has been in a "rut" for the past decade or longer. "Why are we struggling?"...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

iPipeline partners with Cirencester Friendly on protection platform

Swiss Re: Group risk policies rose 4.1% in 2021

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read