Lowest levels in over a decade

UK health and happiness plummets under Covid pandemic: LifeSearch
The latest LifeSearch Health Wealth & Happiness Index (HWH Index) records lowest score in a decade for Q2 2020

Compiled with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), the HWH Index monitors changes in the three indices individually and combined. The LifeSearch Health Index suffered its largest year-on-year fall (49%) in the series in Q2 2020 as it tumbled to 50.4. Having stood at 88.4 in the preceding quarter, this amounted to a fall of 43%, the largest on record. While the Health Index rebounded up to 84.2 during Q3 2020, it then fell back to 75.8 in Q4 2020 and further to 63.0 in Q1 this...

