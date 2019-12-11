Isobel Langton: Seeing the bigger picture

Partner Insight: Isobel Langton has been leading Royal London’s intermediary business as CEO since 2014

Royal London's Isobel Langton made her mark in life insurance and pensions at Irish Life with a number of roles in the UK, before joining Royal London when it acquired United Assurance Group (UAG) in 2000. It was here she became responsible for integrating customer service for all of Royal London and UAG after.

A specialist in leading customer services teams and business transformation initiatives, Langton was appointed group customer services director in June 2012 before progressing through the ranks to become intermediary CEO in 2014.

Outside of work, she and her husband Paul are kept busy by their four horses and two Irish terriers as well as a newfound, and slightly unexpected, interest in dressage.

A short term view, an internal view, a narrow product or channel view, a follow the herd view - all of these approaches are destined to fail

But when it comes her professional philosophy, she likes to keep it simple. "How did I get where I am today? I have tried to live by a single rule: never compromise when it comes to the customer," she tells COVER. "In other words, always do what's right and fair for them. We need to stick our heads above the parapet and communicate with customers about things that matter to them when it matters to them, to reassure them, to inform them and occasionally to disturb them into taking positive action."

For Langton, the role of the adviser is vital to the effective distribution of protection insurance; she believes engaging with customers at a human level is what builds trust, as well as understanding and goodwill when it comes to establishing loyalty. "Ultimately this will result in stronger and more profitable long-term relationships with our customers," she adds. "It means they stay with us over the long term - so everybody wins."

We spoke to Langton to discuss the importance of diversity in financial services, and why protection and inclusion cannot be separated.

Would you say there is an equal gender split within the protection industry?

Sadly not. If you look at the profile of business leaders across our industry there is still a significant gender bias. But I think there is at least a few reasons to be optimistic about the future.

At Royal London we are doing everything we can to create an inclusive culture, because this is the right thing to do, but also from a pure commercial perspective. Why would we not make the most of the superb talents of our female employees who make up over half of our workforce?

I also think that in the more enlightened boardroom's of the protection providers there is a realisation that the UK population as a whole is not being best served by our industry. Too many people are living without a financial safety net, particularly when faced with illness or bereavement, and face excessive and avoidable hardship. This puts them in a very vulnerable position. And of course that means women. Many of the solutions we offer provide hugely important underpin for households and the key decision maker within these households is very often a woman.

As a women working her way through the ranks of a male-dominated industry, what challenges have you had to overcome?

I think the situation has definitely improved over time, but there definitely is unconscious bias. It's important that we continue to challenge that in a very positive way, and certainly the environment is better for doing so.

We have been running a very successful women`s network at Royal London for nearly two years and one of the most recurring themes in discussions at these events has been one of confidence and self-esteem. We are focusing on coaching, mentoring and personal development initiatives to specifically address some of these mind-set barriers. Even just giving women the opportunity to share experiences, to open up and talk about things has been very valuable for colleagues.

Of course there are practical challenges that women face in the workplace. The latest available labour market statistics from ONS show that 1.8 million women were economically inactive because they were looking after family or home in February to March 2019 compared to 0.2 million men. As an industry we need to be far more innovative around helping women to return to work as well as encouraging flexible working to enable parents of both genders to balance all the challenges of work and home life.

What initiatives has your firm put in place to increase workplace inclusion and promote industry diversity?

As a mutual, the way we work together at Royal London is everything. It defines the type of employer we want to be and reflects our brand, our values and our strengths. It also helps attract and retain the people we need to create our customer-focused culture. It is for all and will be delivered by everyone. We place a huge amount of emphasis on workplace inclusion. We want to create an inclusive place to work, where the diversity of our people - their skills, background and life experience are valued. We have up to now focused on gender but in 2019 and beyond we are broadening our focus to look at other areas of diversity. I am proud of the progress we are making in these areas. Our people are ultimately our strength and out culture is definitely part of our strategic differentiation.

Why is attracting more female advisers into protection important in your eyes?

If we look back at how insurance used to be bought, it was very often from a direct sales ‘rep' calling to the house to collect premiums. It was very often the female in the house who facilitated this as she, more often than not would be a stay-at-home mum and would have the concern about ‘what would happen if?'.

The socio-economic and demographic landscape is now changing rapidly, indeed with a velocity that we have never seen before. Women are now almost certainly working and also often responsible for much of the household ‘management' and budgeting. The number of freelance (self-employed) mothers has doubled since 2008, a new report by Kingston University and IPSE has shown*. Currently, there are 50% more women than men heading towards retirement without any private pension savings. Today, 42% of marriages end in divorce and rates of ‘Silver Splicers' (later life divorces) but with the level of gender inequality amongst pensions, women are left at a huge disadvantage when it comes to their long-term financial security.

With this complexity and the need for women to make active and ongoing good financial needs comes the need for them to take financial advice. There is a strong feeling that women believe there will be more empathy and understanding from a female adviser. They may also feel more comfortable inviting a female adviser into their home. Women can also bring a very different angle on family protection needs and it is imperative that we incorporate this thinking into future product innovation.

What needs to be done to increase gender diversity as an industry and, as a result, distribute protection products more effectively and evenly in society?

I think we should celebrate successful women in our industry and promote their achievements by widespread media coverage, not just internally. As an industry we should talk to youngsters about a career in insurance and financial Services. There are some great examples of this with some of our national partners who promote academies and adviser schools. There is little awareness about careers in our industry when compared with, for example, law and accountancy.

Finally, I would like to call out the brilliant work of the customer engagement firm The Wisdom Council, which is challenging us all to improve the way we communicate to female customers.

Royal London's internal diversity and inclusion initiatives

Signed the Women in Finance Charter - a commitment by HM Treasury and signatory firms to support women into senior roles

The mutual's 2019 target for the Women in Finance Charter is set at 37.5% of all mid-tier level and above jobs to be held by women (40% by 2020) - at end of October it reached 38.1%

Royal London has joined the Business Disability Forum to become a ‘disability confident employer'

There is a LGBT network, multi-cultural (BAME) network and disability network for employees

External diversity and inclusion resources, tools and support

Accessible and inclusive approach to recruitment

Isobel Langton is intermediary CEO for Royal London

*‘Exploring the rise of self-employment in the modern economy'