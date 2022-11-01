The 25 Champions of Protection: David Mead

David Mead has over 20 years' experience within the industry. He founded FutureProof 11 years ago based on wanting to provide clients with quality, clear and friendly advice. David believes that a client relationship is on-going rather than transactional and the company has been positioned to help clients adjust their protection cover to reflect their changing circumstances. He is responsible for the company's adviser teams and operation activities. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I would say building a business of significant scale and retai...