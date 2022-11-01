The 25 Champions of Protection: Tom Baigrie

Tom Baigrie is the founder and chair of LifeSearch, a business that every week helps over 2,000 people protect themselves and their families against the financial catastrophe that death or disability can cause. Baigrie started LifeSearch in 1998 and gave it the name because it searches out the best covers from all the UKs life insurers. What achievement are you most proud of from your career in protection? I migrated to the UK aged 20, you'd call me an economic migrant these days. I couldn't get a proper job, as I had no qualifications or even a National Insurance number, but I cou...