The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

“People need to know what fantastic services are available to them”

John Brazier
clock • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

COVER talks to Michael Bearman from LV= about his experiences so far as a protection consultant and the wider industry.

Michael Bearman joined LV= in September 2021, managing a panel of financial advisers in and around the London area, having previously worked in a number of roles throughout the financial services sector over the past 15 years, across various banking and commercial insurance positions. "Michael has gone from knowing little about the intermediary protection world to discussing it daily and building fantastic relationships with financial advisers," says Kerry Rogers, sales manager at LV=. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Truss weighs plans to merge top financial regulators - reports

Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites

More on Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

“People need to know what fantastic services are available to them”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 August 2022 • 6 min read
Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites
Individual Protection

Louise Colley: Protection is never more valuable than when the cost of living bites

"The true value of protection is shown when times are toughest"

Louise Colley
clock 17 August 2022 • 3 min read
The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Now available for members to watch

COVER
clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read