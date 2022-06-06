The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown

“We're all responsible for changing the narrative of the industry”

John Brazier
6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown

COVER talks to Nina Brown about her experiences so far as a protection adviser and the wider industry.

Nina Brown is a protection adviser representing Pam Brown Mortgages, having joined the family-run firm in November 2019 after a stint in property management. Nina recently made her first appearance on a conference discussion panel at the Women in Protection Network conference, talking about the importance of relevant role models in the protection space. "Nina has gone from strength to strength over the last two years working within the protection industry," commented Pam Brown. "Her knowledge...

John Brazier
John Brazier

Editor, COVER

