The Rising Stars of Protection: Claire Clement

COVER talks to Claire Clement from Holloway Friendly about her experiences so far in protection sales and the wider industry.
Claire Clement joined Holloway Friendly in November 2019 as a business development consultant, building and maintaining relationships with advisers, helping them through the Holloway customer journey, providing training and guidance, whilst supporting them to grow their protection business, with the support webinars and other sales training skills and enabling them to ‘see IP differently'. "Claire is the ultimate rising star and a force of nature; her infectious enthusiasm inspires those around...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.