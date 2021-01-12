Stephen Crosbie: Getting back to business
Partner Insight
We spoke to Aegon’s protection director to find out what makes an award-winning business protection proposition
Aegon became the first insurer to ever be presented an award for ‘Best Business Protection' at the COVER Excellence Awards this year. Brought in for 2020 to celebrate the stand-out insurer offering business-focused protection solutions, such as key person and shareholder cover, Aegon was picked by our judges for providing an inclusive range that delivers flexibility to advisers, while understanding their needs. We spoke to the firm's protection director to get the inside track on the proposition...
More on Business
COVER Excellence Awards Winners Special - eBook is live!
Leading by example
How to turn personal protection clients into business protection clients
'Wondering where to start?'
Business protection: Taking a joined-up approach to SMEs and people
Advisers & providers – your country’s SMEs need you! Thought #4
Royal London introduces online trust forms
Signature-free offering
Why now is the time to educate SMEs about business protection
Helping SMEs to protect their debt