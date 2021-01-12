Stephen Crosbie: Getting back to business

Partner Insight

Stephen Crosbie: "A business protection product needs to be backed by people with the expertise and knowledge to help make it as easy as possible for advisers to protect their clients’ businesses."
We spoke to Aegon’s protection director to find out what makes an award-winning business protection proposition

Aegon became the first insurer to ever be presented an award for ‘Best Business Protection' at the COVER Excellence Awards this year. Brought in for 2020 to celebrate the stand-out insurer offering business-focused protection solutions, such as key person and shareholder cover, Aegon was picked by our judges for providing an inclusive range that delivers flexibility to advisers, while understanding their needs. We spoke to the firm's protection director to get the inside track on the proposition...

