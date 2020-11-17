Chris Pollard: Underwriting impaired lives during a pandemic
Watch the full presentation
The Exeter COO explores improving access to insurance for those living with a significant medical condition
At the COVER Protection & Health Summit last week, The Exeter's chief operations officer (COO), Chris Pollard, offered an overview of the background to The Exeter's life insurance proposition aimed at customers with serious or multiple health conditions known as Real Life. Touching upon how the proposition may help advisers serve those who might feel underserved in the insurance market, the presentation also covers the myriad of challenges specialised risks now present as a result of the Covid-19...
