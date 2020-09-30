How well are employers meeting the HR needs of staff remotely?
‘There are clear blind spots for UK benefits programmes’
Mercer Marsh Benefits report finds less than a third of employers believe they provide ‘great’ tech experience
Most companies think they are failing to provide the seamless, connected benefits experience their employees expect in the current environment, research by Mercer Marsh Benefits (MMB) has revealed. A new report titled ‘Reinventing reward for the ‘new normal': managing risks and digitising benefits' found that less than a third of UK employers believe they provide a ‘great' user experience with their HR tech, with more than half (55%) admitting to providing an ‘average' experience. Meanwhile,...
