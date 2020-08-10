How claims and underwriting processes are changing due to Covid-19

Personalisation, health impact of Covid-19 and adviser engagement

How claims and underwriting processes are changing due to Covid-19
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Four key takeaways from the recent Protection Review Summit on 'Process'

In June, industry members debated how claims and underwriting processes have changed as a result of Covid-19 and the impact of digitisation on their future. Following the previous Protection Review Summit which focused on ‘Pricing' earlier this year, the most recent one tackled issues such as personalisation, the long-term health impact of Covid-19 and adviser engagement. Here are some of the key takeaways. It is important not to lose the human touch when dealing with customers Scott Cadger,...

To continue reading...

More on Underwriting