Keith Robertson: A new approach to mental illness

Holloway Friendly senior underwriter explores how approaches to mental illness are changing

At the COVER Mental Health & Wellbeing Summit in March, Holloway Friendly's Keith Robertson took a deep dive into the evolution of underwriting. During his fascinating presentation, he explores how insurers have labelled individuals with mental illness in past, while looking how practices are adapting. He covers how insurers are finding new ways to gather information and understand individuals and learn who they are, before moving into the future of underwriting and the importance of seeing people...