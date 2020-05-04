UK in lockdown: Beer, baking and business loans

Google Trends analysis indicates a mentally resilient nation of runners and big drinkers during COVID-19

Data analysis by advice firm Drewberry has revealed that more Brits have searched online for beer during lockdown than at Christmas, with wine and gin lovers not far off their festive highs. The findings follow data released by the Office of National Statistics which revealed that in-store sales of alcohol in March 2020 were 31% higher in terms of volume sales than in March 2019, following the closure of pubs and restaurants. Despite our taste for alcohol as a nation, we've also shown a growing...