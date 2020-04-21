PDG, AMI and IPTF issue guide to saving protection policies
During COVID-19
Key messages for clients and the options available to advisers to help prevent cancellations
The Protection Distributors Group (PDG), Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) and Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) have collaborated to produce a guide to saving protection policies during COVID-19. The document outlines ways that advisers can offer support and guidance to ensure that cover is maintained and to help add value to advice at this time. It explores areas for advisers to consider when speaking to clients who may be considering cancelling polices and explores the options...
