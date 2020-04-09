COVER WFH Diaries #7: Tom Baigrie
'I haven't felt frustrated'
LifeSearch CEO takes a video call and manages to steal a biscuit while his house is being renovated
Our latest working from home diary features Tom Baigrie, who originally thought a ‘few months' in a riverside flat would be fun. Looking at the positives, he introduces us to his family, reflects on the challenges of coronavirus and enjoys a beautiful view. Watch the video below.
