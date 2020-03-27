What changes have insurers made due to COVID-19? - Updated

Protection providers are adapting their underwriting and adding exclusions due to coronavirus

Some insurers have added underwriting questions, stopped requesting medical evidence or started to postpone applications amid the COVID-19 crisis. This is how individual providers are responding to the situation. Aegon Aegon said: "Given the current pressures on the medical profession and on GP resources, Aegon has decided to temporarily stop requesting medical information from GPs at this time. "As medical information is still required for referred applications, decisions will be postponed...