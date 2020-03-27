What changes have insurers made due to COVID-19?
As of Friday 27 March
Protection providers are adapting their underwriting and adding exclusions due to coronavirus
Some insurers have added underwriting questions, stopped requesting medical evidence or started to postpone applications amid the COVID-19 crisis. This is how individual providers are responding to the situation. Aegon Aegon has been postponing customers with symptoms, who are self-isolated or have tested positive for one month since 18 March. AIG Life The insurer has not changed its question set however decisions will be postponed where someone has symptoms or is self-isolating with...
More on Individual Protection
Aviva to 'explore alternative routes' to pay claims without GPRs
Looking at solutions with ABI
Drewberry: Reduce pressure on the NHS
During COVID-19
Insurers 'must find alternative ways' to underwrite applicants
During COVID-19
Aviva stops requesting medical evidence due to coronavirus
To ease strain on NHS
'Rogue' lead gen firms tricking life insurance customers
During COVID-19
Back to Top