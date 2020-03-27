What changes have insurers made due to COVID-19?

Protection providers are adapting their underwriting and adding exclusions due to coronavirus

Some insurers have added underwriting questions, stopped requesting medical evidence or started to postpone applications amid the COVID-19 crisis. This is how individual providers are responding to the situation. Aegon Aegon has been postponing customers with symptoms, who are self-isolated or have tested positive for one month since 18 March. AIG Life The insurer has not changed its question set however decisions will be postponed where someone has symptoms or is self-isolating with...