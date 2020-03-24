'I couldn't even reach for the tissues': Susie Foottit shares her COVID-19 experience
Support from team and clients
Susie Foottit came down with the coronavirus 10 days ago but she is on the mend and feeling much better
What started as a dry cough - as is typical with the coronavirus - her illness soon became an energy-sapping flu that left the financial adviser bed-bound and barely able to remember the first four days living with the virus. "I couldn't even reach a box of issues on the side of my bed," she says, adding paracetamol and sudafed helped control her headache and temperature - two other symptoms typically associated with the virus. Unfortunately Foottit passed the virus onto her husband, who had a...
