The negative mental health impact of COVID-19

Mental health experts warn that coronavirus is increasing stress and anxiety

Psychotherapists and charities such as Mind have said that the coronavirus outbreak is having a negative impact on our mental health and wellbeing, especially for those who have existing mental health conditions. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also acknowledged that the pandemic is causing stress, advising people to avoid news that causes feelings of stress and anxiety. In February, The Lancet published a review of the psychological effects of self-isolation, asserting that the potential...