Six opinionated facts about protection pricing

A selection of industry viewpoints shared at the recent Protection Review Summit about pricing

Protection Review recently held its third summit, part of an event series covering key industry themes. During the two-hour session, a selection of industry speakers explored the topic of pricing, with focus on helping consumers see the true value of protection and not just focus on the cost of premiums. Here are some of the opinions shared at the event… Almost 70% of people think protection will be too expensive According to iPipeline's Charlotte Harrison, the perceived price of protection...