COVER Customer Care Conference 2026: Registration open

The COVER Customer Care Conference 2026 is open for registration, bringing together the protection and health industry on 1 July 2026 at the Marriott Grosvenor Square, London.
The event aims to bring together key players in protection and health to discuss how the industry can navigate regulation, improve service levels and provide good outcomes for customers. Key topics for discussion include: Making vulnerability part of everyday advice How claim decision times shape the customer experience Whether rebroking is good for customers Registration is now open, secure your place here. The event will provide three hours of CPD for those in attendance, as well as networking opportunities with fellow industry professionals. Cameron Roberts, editor,...
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