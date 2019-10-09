Adam Saville: Broadening horizons

COVER editor sets the tone ahead of the COVER Protection & Health Summit tomorrow

I am very much looking forward to welcoming many of you to our flagship annual event tomorrow (Thursday 10 October).

Carrying the slogan ‘Broadening horizons', this year's CPD-approved COVER Protection & Health Summit appears to be branching out in more ways than one this year. On a physical level, we are expecting a record number of attendees; at our biggest venue yet, The Brewery London.

We are also pushing further towards our commitment to becoming a sustainable and environmentally-friendly publishing brand. As a website, COVER does not rely on forests to spread its message - or those horrible plastic magazine wrappers! - and all our larger publications (aka eBooks) are online and as a result fully interactive.

To reflect this, we will not be printing and supplying any physical programmes or schedules at the Summit tomorrow, so please be prepared to use an electronic version. A PDF copy of the agenda can be found on your smart phone or desktop here and it is available at the event website URL here. Please feel free to print out your own version, or have it handy on your device throughout the day.

We will also be using the Slido app tomorrow. As well as providing access to agenda information, delegates will be able to submit questions for the conference chair to ask speakers during sessions and we will be asking for your electronic feedback via the app throughout the day.

To access Slido you simply need to: open a browser on any laptop, tablet or smartphone, go to the Slido website or download the Slido app; enter the event code #COVERSummit. To view the programme, press the three lines at the top-left corner and select 'Agenda' (shown in the image on the right). We will be providing instructions on how you can access Slido at the start of the Summit.

Streams and themes

Thematically, tomorrow, we are pushing boundaries too. Expect exclusive announcements, keynotes to make you laugh as well as cry and some issues you might not usually associate with an insurance conference.

Across the plenaries and four streams, as well as covering protection and health-related products and market developments, we will be exploring mental health (It's World Mental Health Day after all), neuroscience, in-depth personal case studies and the human topics that keep us doing what we do as an industry with feeling.

Our charity partner is the Alzheimer's Society, who will invite Hilary Doxford to the stage to give, first-hand, an account of what it's like living with dementia and her experiences with insurance.

Our closing keynote from ex-BBC presenter and Sky Sports anchor Simon Thomas will portray, with brutal honesty and in powerful detail, how critical illness cover can provide far more than financial benefit in the face of a truly unthinkable life event. Speaking from a personal perspective about the tragic and unexpected loss of his wife, the published author will discuss the protection guidance he received before, during and after his claim from his financial adviser, Roy McLoughlin from Cavendish Ware, who will join him on stage.

Practical takeaways

That's not the only practical advice available to advisers at the event. During the streams, each with its own theme, there is a range of panels and presentations on offer, including one from London Money's Jiten Varsani who will provide some insight into the conversations he is having with mortgage clients in the Protection stream, hosted by Alan Knowles of Cura.

In the Health stream, chaired by Premier Choice's Claire Ginnelly, RedArc's Christine Husbands will argue how the expansion of value-added services within life insurance is revolutionising what is possible from a health perspective within propositions. Scottish Widows' Johnny Timpson, meanwhile, will invite CEO of disability charity, Purple, Mike Adams to discuss how he is working with our industry to increase access to insurance in the Work stream.

Over in the Wellbeing & Prevention stream, chaired by myself, expert practitioner Matt Janes will explore how stress works on a scientific level, while joining the dots between mental and physical health - for example, what we eat and how it makes us feel.

We also have main plenary sessions from the likes of Aegon, Scottish Widows, Holloway Friendly, Royal London, Guardian, LV=, Unum as well as panels featuring UnderwriteMe, iPipeline and Medical Solutions, and that's not everything.

We hope that those of you who attend tomorrow get plenty of value from the debates of the day, meet lots of interesting people and, most of all, enjoy it! See you tomorrow.