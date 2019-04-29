Adam Saville: The healing power of the mind

COVER editor explores placebos, the 'Ice Man' and thinking ourselves well

Traditionally, the human mind is treated as separate to the body in Western medicine - and vice versa.

What happens when someone is depressed? Most often we prescribe them pills. Likewise, when someone has an infection, we treat it with antibiotics.

Today, however, there is more science than ever before investigating connections between mental and physical health.

What was previously written off as the work of new-age "spiritual healers" is steadily going mainstream. For starters, just check the BBC's recent edition of Science Focus magazine, with its issue focus on ‘The Hidden Power of the Brain'. Or Heal, a Netflix Original documentary involving a man who repaired his paralysed spine using nothing more than his thoughts.

Snooze, you lose!

Earlier this month we ran the findings of a study drawing links between the detrimental impact of the ‘snooze' alarm on sleep patterns and our neurological functions as a result.

Alarmingly - no pun intended - it found that half of Brits are not getting a good night's sleep but only a third would ditch the ‘snooze button' even if it was proven to be bad for our health.

The science suggests that disrupted sleep puts additional stress on our autonomic system, which when out of balance can lead to anxiety and depression.

Ice, ice baby!

Some of you may have heard of Wim Hof, the ‘Ice Man' able to withstand extreme coldness, who - according to the University Medical Centre St. Radboud in Nijmegen - has proved that it is possible to voluntarily influence the autonomic nervous system under extreme circumstances.

The Wim Hof Method - a type of breathing meditation technique - is being scientifically tested as a way of consciously controlling our immune system to fight off diseases.

In a less radical example, a US study published in 2003 involving more than 300 volunteers found that those with a more positive outlook on life were less likely to develop a common cold.

Similarly, psychological studies of US nuns in their 20s and 30s suggested that those who were deemed to be content lived seven to 10 years longer than those who weren't.

Happiness is better than cure

While it is perhaps obvious to connect life longevity with positive mental attitude, which often denotes more physical exercise and less indulgence in harmful habits such as smoking and drinking, there are biological links between stress and our physical wellbeing.

As Hannah Loveday, mindfulness and yoga instructor, said at the COVER Mental Health Forum: "Cancer, heart attack, stroke… the clue is in the name: dis-ease.

"When we are stressed or in high levels of anxiety the primitive part of the brain, the amygdala, is aroused, therefore releasing the stress hormone, cortisol. Cortisol is great in survival mode, but nowadays we are spending way too much time in this threatened state and this is detrimental to our physical and mental health."

A simple practice such as meditation can take us from our sympathetic to para-sympathetic nervous state, known as the ‘rest and digest' system. As a result, our heart slows down and gland activity increases which helps us to heal, Loveday explained.

Avoiding too much exposure to screen time and social media, eating healthily and participating in wellness activity is also crucial here.

"People with higher levels of positive emotions do a better job of managing stress," Laura Kubzansky, co-director of the Centre for Health and Happiness at Harvard School of Public Health, told Science Focus magazine. "So a lot of the stress-activated biochemical processes, like high levels of cortisol that are circulating and driving inflammation, are less likely to occur."

Placebo

Despite in the past being viewed as a threat to medicine, official findings around placebo surgery are also illuminating.

The phenomenon of curing a condition with a pill with no active ingredient is another example of mind overcoming matter, and after previously dismissing the idea as having no therapeutic value, there are signs that the scientific community is gradually re-igniting its curiousity.

A study from 2014 by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involving more than 50 surgical trials found that 75% of patients improved following placebo surgery - in this case cleaning out knee joints with salt water - while 51% found that the placebo was as effective as the real thing.

While meaningful use of placebo surgery would be a difficult practice to justify ethically within medicine, it is a compelling reminder of the untapped power hidden deep within our minds.

"What we see here is that belief shifts biology and I don't think that is taught enough in medical schools," said author and organic chemist David R. Hamilton PHD in Heal. He once worked for one of the largest pharmaceutical companies developing drugs for cardiovasular disease and cancer.

"So how is it that you can give someone a sugar pill, a saline injection or perform some false surgery or treatment and a certain percentage of those people will accept, believe and surrender to the thought they are getting the actual substance or treatment?" asked Dr Joe Dispenza in the documentary. "They begin to program their autonomic nervous system to make their own pharmacy of chemicals that matches the exact same chemical that they think they are taking. So the question is: Is it the inert substance doing the healing or is it the body's innate capacity to heal?"

And what about the reverse? For all intents and purposes, a 'nocebo' - negative thinking related to our health - is just as likely to have the oppositve effect. One of the most profound ideas in Heal is the notion that surgery should only be used when absolutely necessary, because ultimately all disease is caused by stress and could therefore - in theory - be prevented with a shift in psychology.

If a dog can be trained to salivate after hearing a particular sound while feeding, or a human body can produce immune cells in response to a sherbert sweet (true stories!), then what is science telling us?

Perhaps that a raft of unrevealed psychological tools and techniques are out there to be discovered that could one day be used to help keep people happy and healthy.

With even the skeptical world of Western medicine (seemingly) starting to wake up to this way of thinking: would it not be wise for the life and health insurance industry to avoid snoozing too?

Adam Saville is the editor of COVER

