Further thoughts on 'embracing the income protection challenge'

Earlier this month Zurich Insurance Group and the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford released an excellent report "embracing the income protection gaps challenge: options and solutions".

The headline recommendations have already been in COVER magazine however the report is well worth reading in full.

As it mainly focuses on group income protection, it complements the CII Report last year on "Resilient Households" and individual income protection extremely well.

It is important to note that the report is global (not just UK focused) and it recognises that there is a wide variation between countries as well as regions of the world.

There is considerable diversity in national policy environments, particularly for taxation systems and social policies for the disabled and prematurely bereaved. There is no single one-scheme-fits-all solution.

Country-specific interventions are needed. But the report aims to provide a global template that can be tailored to local circumstances and needs. I want to pick out two areas that I found particularly interesting.

First on the "income protection gap". (IPG) So far, in the UK, this has been identified by Swiss Re as a total figure as opposed to segmenting it into different household types and incomes.

One could imagine total figures for each segment and also "typical household gaps" that would be more meaningful to individuals, employers, government and advisors.

The report suggests an IPG definition as "the reduction in household income as a consequence of the loss or incapacitation of an adult wage earner on whom that household relies, taking all public and private income replacement sources into account."

Personally, I think the definition could be refined to cover two income households as well.

The report recognises that measuring IPGs is difficult. Being a global report, they recommend that data should be gathered at the national and international level, perhaps with the assistance of international bodies such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) or the OECD.

However, in my view, this is likely to be very difficult and time consuming.

From a UK perspective, one could see a partnership between re-insurers, Government and possibly a think tank developing to achieve this. Agreeing a data set could lead to better policy decision making.

And that leads to the second area in the report I want to look at - auto-enrolment of IP. In essence this is a form of "nudge" towards a desirable outcome.

In many countries, a basic benefit is provided to workers by default: They must actively elect to opt out of a group scheme. Workers who remain then have the option of purchasing additional coverage or top-ups. This substantially raises worker participation in employer-sponsored schemes, not only for IP but also for pensions. In the UK this system only applies to pensions of course.

However, while workers' baseline participation and up-front engagement in protecting their income may increase with auto-enrolment, experience from other countries suggests that their initial choices are rarely reviewed again if they are left to their own devices.

For this reason, automatic escalation of contributions are applied to pensions. However that would not be appropriate for IP. In addition the report points out that simply offering an IP, as a package or condition of buying a pension, without clearly informing customers of the possibility and/or costs of buying the product separately, is banned in the EU under the Insurance Distribution Directive.

The key question is whether framing IP as a ‘bolt-on' really does help to simplify decision-making in practice - or whether this could backfire.

It is conceivable that by introducing IP as an add-on ‘feature' that is complex in and of itself, could increase consumer financial choice overload still further.

Most obviously, because going along with a default is passive by its very nature, it is less likely to foster commitment or even meaningful familiarity with the associated ‘choice.'

Fortunately, engagement can be fostered in other ways. Frequent communication with workers by governments and employers alike would be key. Overall, I think, we would need to keep auto-enrolment of pensions separate from auto-enrolment of IP.

In the UK we have another problem with auto-enrolment which the report also addresses - the ability to transfer IP cover between employers. "Portability" is needed when workers change location, employer, or profession.

This is a particular issue for those with medical impairments in small companies and for the self-employed - even if we assume that all large companies were to offer auto-enrolment for IP.

Plausible solutions for them might include collective agreements of pooled insurance plans that extend over whole sectors, with terms and conditions that could be defined by the State.

As with pensions, this would be likely to include transparency on the amount of premiums that are used to cover administration costs.

There could be a central state-run registry that supervises and records membership and contributions, thus allowing insurers and the public access to information about personal premiums, claims and associated transactions.

The object would be to provide basic cover (taking into account overlaps with universal credit (UC) etc) with optional additions in order to retain an element of choice while also extending protection further down the income stream.

As with individual IP, discussion would be needed with Government to ensure that all those who are part of such a scheme will always be better off than they would have been had they relied on UC. As in any market, consumer protection guarantees would need to be enforced by the FCA.

The time for auto-enrolment to IP may not be here yet but the report includes good ideas on how it might function.

These would need further development in a UK context if they were to form a coherent policy strategy and such work would fit well with developing new measures of IPGs to quantify the issues in a way which is meaningful for all stakeholders.

Richard Walsh is a fellow at SAMI Consulting