Stonebridge adds new Homeowners Income Protection to offering

Partnership with Wessex Group

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Stonebridge has launched an accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) partnership with independent insurance provider, Wessex Group.

Wessex Group has created a new product, Homeowners Income Protection (HIP), which will be available for Stonebridge member firms as part of the partnership. The product, which was created with AmTrust via Qualis Credit Risk, is designed to meet growing demand from homeowners, particularly first-time buyers, in these challenging economic times, according to Nigel Preston, joint managing director, Wessex Group. The ASU offering includes flexible options for full ASU or AS cover, as well as stand-alone U cover. It also includes a maximum 12-month period when the benefit is payable, optio...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurtech Eleos to expand life insurance offering

Tackling the long-term care gap

More on Income Protection

7Families celebrates ten-year anniversary
Income Protection

7Families celebrates ten-year anniversary

Film released by IPTF

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 May 2024 • 1 min read
The Exeter pays out £41.2m
Income Protection

The Exeter pays out £41.2m

Income protection showing growth

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 May 2024 • 1 min read
Cirencester Friendly joins ABI
Income Protection

Cirencester Friendly joins ABI

IP awareness

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 24 April 2024 • 1 min read