Stonebridge adds new Homeowners Income Protection to offering

Wessex Group has created a new product, Homeowners Income Protection (HIP), which will be available for Stonebridge member firms as part of the partnership. The product, which was created with AmTrust via Qualis Credit Risk, is designed to meet growing demand from homeowners, particularly first-time buyers, in these challenging economic times, according to Nigel Preston, joint managing director, Wessex Group. The ASU offering includes flexible options for full ASU or AS cover, as well as stand-alone U cover. It also includes a maximum 12-month period when the benefit is payable, optio...