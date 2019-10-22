The science behind 'it won't happen to me'

Our brains do their best to keep us from thinking about death, official research shows

It's official. People cannot help but think ‘It won't happen to me' when speaking about life insurance with an adviser.

Scientific research has revealed that the human mind shuts down when forced to confront fears of our own demise, The Guardian has reported.

Volunteers, as part of a study at Bar Ilan University, Israel, were shown images of faces while their brain activity was being monitored. When shown images of their own face alongside words such as ‘funeral' or ‘burial', the scientists spotted that their brain would block its ability to predict the next image; a sign of our refusal to link our own self with death.

Avi Goldstein, a senior author of the paper which will be published in NeuroImage next month, said: "This suggests that we shield ourselves from existential threats, or consciously thinking about the idea that we are going to die, by shutting down predictions about the self, or categorising the information as being about other people rather than ourselves."

Scientists suggested that by shielding thoughts of our future death, human beings are in effect more permitted to live in the present moment.

"The brain does not accept that death is related to us," said Yair Dor-Ziderman, at Bar Ilan University. "We have this primal mechanism that means when the brain gets information that links self to death, something tells us it's not reliable, so we shouldn't believe it."

He added: "We cannot rationally deny that we will die, but we think of it more as something that happens to other people."