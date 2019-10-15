'Do not support employees on an individual basis,' warns GRiD

Dealing with serious health issues on a case-by-case basis is 'expensive, inconsistent and inefficient', says industry body

Most businesses provide support for serous employee health and wellbeing issues on an individual basis rather than through a pre-arranged package or contract, research by GRiD has shown. However this is not the most effective way to deal with them, the group risk trade body has warned.

For example, an employee recently diagnosed with cancer may have very complex needs such as a second medical opinion, fast-track access to counselling or mental health support and home adjustments and so on, however navigating these can be a minefield for employers.

GRiD argued that relying on expert support services offered though group risk policies is a cheaper and more effective approach than treating each case individually.

According to the research involving 500 HR decisions-makers, more than half (52%) of employers have supported an employee dealing with bereavement on a case-by-case basis, followed by 12% funding one-off emotional support themselves.

Almost half (43%) have done the same for employees diagnosed or dealing with a serious illness, while 13% have done so through protection insurances and 11% by funding one-off emotional support themselves.

Case-by-case support is the most popular way for employers to support an employee's long-term absence (more than six months) because of ill health, staff with mental ill-health and an employee's family after their death.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for Group Risk Development (GRiD), said: "Reactive decision-making on behalf of an employee is not only expensive in itself but almost impossible to budget for too. There is virtually no way of knowing how many employees will face a serious issue from one year to the next and that doesn't make HR popular with the finance team. As an alternative, group risk policies not only offer good value for money but enable all departments to be comfortable that sufficient support is in place year on year, without any unforeseen expenditure."

Inconsistent and time-consuming

GRiD also voiced concerns that it is often difficult for HR to treat all employees equally and fairly, as unconscious bias tends to creep in because staff levels vary and relationships differ across businesses.

The industry body also said treating cases individually can be time-consuming and difficult to prioritise and streamline across departments.

"When an employer works with a provider to offer financial, medical or emotional support, they are trusting their employee into the care of professionals who have the expertise to determine the best course of action for that individual," added Moxham. "It may be that two people presenting with the same scenario from the same employer receive different treatments, but that will be based on a third-party professional opinion rather than due to employer inconsistencies or inefficiencies.

"We're obviously pleased to note that just over one in ten businesses currently see the value in using protection insurances to support their employees in these scenarios, but we also know that many more could benefit it they would replace their knee-jerk approach with a more planned way of managing serious employee health and wellbeing issues."