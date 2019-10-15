AFM appoints Jane Nelson as new chair

She replaces The Exeter's Andy Chapman as chair of Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM)

CEO of The Oddfellows, Jane Nelson, was approved as the new chairperson of AFM by its members at the organisation's annual general meeting yesterday.

Previously the vice-chair of AFM, she takes over from Andy Chapman, chief executive of The Exeter, who has been chairperson since 2016.

Nelson joined The Oddfellows in 1995 as financial controller and was appointed to the board of directors in 2000 and progressed to the role of finance director in 2007 before becoming chief executive seven years ago.

Nelson said: "I am delighted to be taking over as chair of the AFM and keen to work with my colleagues on the Board to further help and advise our members. Despite our members' different business models, we all share some very similar challenges within this regulated industry.

"The AFM is an incredible facility for our members to access training and guidance, which we hope will help them drive their businesses forward and feel better equipped when facing any difficult challenges. I look forward to continuing to support, and represent, the AFM and its members during my time as chair."

Martin Shaw, chief executive of the AFM, said: "Under Andy Chapman's chairmanship we have seen the AFM strengthen its reputation, broaden its role and very successfully deliver on the interests of its members. During that period, Jane has, in her capacity as vice-chair, supported our work extensively and contributed immeasurably to our effectiveness. I look forward to working with Jane as AFM Chair, and to the continued success of the sector we support."