Aviva launches free hub for advisers

The 'Adviser Resource Hub' offers practical marketing tips and tools as well as sales support

Aviva has opened a website dedicated to group protection and health advisers.

Free to use, the hub offers marketing support and sales information, including advice on how to use social media more effectively and build a more engaging website.

Once registered, advisers will have access to content designed to help them find and retain clients as well as tips on how to make the most sales opportunities.

The hub also provides templates for those who want to create a marketing plan, write direct mail letters or compose customer satisfaction surveys.

"We know just how competitive the market is right now so advisers need every advantage they can get," said Steve Bridger, managing director of group protection at Aviva. "Marketing is a great way to grow a business, but it can be expensive and time-consuming. This means it can slip down the priority list as advisers have clients to service and other areas of their business to focus on.

"We're committed to providing tools and support to help make it simpler for advisers to grow their health and protection business," he said. "The Adviser Resource Hub' is a prime example of this."

Visit the site here.