MorganAsh opens online discounted gift trust portal

Discounted gift trust medical underwriting will 'improve and efficiency' for advisers

MorganAsh has opened a new portal to allow advisers to manage the application and processing of discounted gift trust medical underwriting.

In the past, advisers and their clients have had to fill out paper forms and the process could take months, said the value-added service provider.

The service, which is free for Transact advisers (who can register for it here), lets advisers to complete forms online, allows MorganAsh to interview the client about their health over the phone or upload a paper medical form.

MorganAsh has integrated the ‘scalable' portal into its back-office underwriting system.

'Huge step'

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, said: "This is a huge step forwards, helping to improve speed and efficiency for advisers in creating these trusts for their clients. This new online solution puts the adviser in control, allowing them to choose how they would like to provide the information."

Jonathan Gunby, chief development officer at Transact, added: "We are delighted with the new MorganAsh underwriting service. It adds to our continued efforts to improve processes and support advisers in developing their trust related business. By offering this online service, we expect more discounted gift trusts to be written for the benefit of our advisers and their clients."