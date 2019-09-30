Phil Jeynes joins Reassured

He will manage existing partnerships and help grow brokerage through corporate expansion

Ex-UnderwriteMe head of sales & marketing Phil Jeynes has been appointed director of corporate sales at UK life distributor, Reassured.

From 1 October, as well as managing the firm's brand partnerships, such as The Post Office and Sun Life, he will spearhead the brokerage's growth plans through new partnerships. He will also head up external communications and insurer relations.

Reassured CEO, Steve Marshall, said: "I've been impressed with the impact Phil has had wherever he's been in this market. He has a reputation for achieving growth in new business, while building brand profile for firms across a range of disciplines within protection.

"As Reassured continues to expand, bringing in someone of Phil's calibre will be a massive boost for our plans and I'm thrilled to welcome him into the business."

Prior to UnderwriteMe, where he joined in January 2015, Jeynes has worked at Direct Life & Pensions and VitalityLife. "I've known Steve and the senior team at Reassured for a number of years and have always had huge admiration for what they've achieved," he said. "Steve has ambitious, exciting plans to grow the business and the opportunity to join him was one I couldn't turn down."

Reassured, which has placed cover for 400,000 families to date, has offices in Basingstoke, Southampton, Portsmouth and Manchester.