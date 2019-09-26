AFM reports 7.5% mutual income growth for 2018

'It’s clear evidence that consumers continue to have more trust in mutuals and recognise they offer better value for money,' Martin Shaw, AFM CEO

Most significant rates of growth from The Military Mutual, Shepherds Friendly and Metfriendly

Members of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM) saw income reach £1,075m during 2018 - an increase of 7.5%.

This is despite the UK insurance sector showing negligible growth overall of less than 1%, according to Swiss Re's sigma report, and government data indicating that UK household spending on insurance fell 9% last year.

Between them AFM members now have around 8.3 million policyholders and £687m worth of claims and other benefits were paid out in 2018 - nearly £2m a day.

Year-end results show that general insurance premiums grew most rapidly for AFM members, up to £261, while health and pensions providers saw an increase in income of 7% to £575m. However life and savings income fell £1m to £238m.

Recently-formed The Military Mutual posted 125% growth in premiums, Shepherds Friendly grew 32% and Metfriendly also expanded, by 21%.

Despite difficulties in the investment market, with equities falling sharply in the final quarter, AFM saw members witnessed as an increase in year-end assets to £7.85bn from £7.8bn at the end of 2017.

Martin Shaw, chief executive of the Association of AFM said: "The encouraging performance of AFM members in 2018 contrasts with a relatively stagnant UK market. Despite falling equity markets, Brexit uncertainty and lack of consumer confidence, AFM members continued to grow and to take market share from bigger, shareholder-owned insurers. It's a trend we've seen since the beginning of the financial crisis and it's clear evidence that consumers continue to have more trust in mutuals and recognise they offer better value for money."