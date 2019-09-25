Bupa Global launches online virtual GP service

Global Virtual Care supports employees and their families living overseas through Teladoc Health

Bupa's international health insurance branch has today launched Global Virtual Care, a digital GP offering powered by Advance Medical, part of Teladoc Health, the same firm behind Best Doctors.

Offering on-demand appointments with healthcare professionals, the 24/7 service provides access to multi-lingual doctors and consultants via video or telephone who can offer advice, diagnosis and prescriptions.

In addition to appointments, customer can upload images and get access to their doctors' notes following appointments.

Teladoc Health has access to a global team of doctors in over 130 countries who speak more than 30 languages.

Bupa Global has also launched an assignment support programme (ASP) for employees of small-to-medium-sized organisations (SME) and corporate customers, available to all Bupa Global Business customers. Following the completion of a heath questionnaire before a journey, a personalised report with guidance on their local healthcare system, health planning advice and signposting is provided to employees.

'Anytime, anywhere'

Patrick Watt, commercial director for Bupa Global said: "Whilst the world is increasingly globally mobile and globally minded, employees located overseas aren't always front of mind for businesses. However, health can play a prominent role in assignment failure - so it's important that companies put in place the right support networks to help their staff in overseas situations."

"Navigating complex healthcare systems can be one of the biggest challenges for employees in a new country. That's why we've introduced Global Virtual Care to offer our customers peace of mind that whilst they're overseas, they'll be able to consult with a health professional in their own language with on the ground expertise - anytime, anywhere."